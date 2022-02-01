United Way’s ‘Rivals United’ now includes VWHS, VWMS

VW independent staff and submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County is thrilled to announce Rivals United will return this year, and will run from February 7-11.

Rivals United is a friendly competition between Crestview and Lincolnview student bodies to see who can raise the most money for the United Way. It began in 2016 and the two schools combined to raise over $12,000. The total has grown each year and despite most events being virtual in 2021, the schools raised a combined total of $39,239.57.

Both schools participate in numerous events throughout the week including spirit week activities, a daily SuperFan competition, TikTok dance competition, FFA basketball game, dash for cash at both boys and girls basketball games, staff dodge ball, the granny shoot out, and t-shirt and coloring book sales.

New this year is the addition of Van Wert Schools to Rivals United week. Van Wert High School and Van Wert Middle School will try to be the first winner of “Cougars United” by competing in spirit week activities, SuperFan competition, TikTok dance competition, staff dodge ball, coloring book sales, and a change war. All proceeds will go to the United Way.

Vantage Career Center also participates by competing with a staff SuperFan for both Crestview, Lincolnview and Van Wert spirit outfits. Votes will be taken of the United Way of Van Wert County social media pages.

Many area businesses will participate in Rivals United and Cougars United by offering specials as a donation to each school’s totals.

The Well Nutrition will have the Knight, Lancer and Cougar Teas. School tumblers will be available for purchase at Fettig’s Flowers. Brewed Expressions will have lattes themed for each school. On Tuesday, February 8, Streetlight Catering’s dessert will be a school colored Oreo dessert for pick-up. The Edition will have themed wine slushies available Monday through Thursday. Finally, Flour Loves Sugar is taking pre-orders for school themed cookies now until Friday, February 4.