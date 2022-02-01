Winter Storm Warning for Van Wert Co.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Van Wert County from 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 2, to 1 a.m. Friday, February 4.

Heavy mixed precipitation is expected with 12 to 16 inches of snow and a light glaze of ice.

Travel could become very difficult to impossible and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially Thursday. The hazardous conditions will affect commutes starting Wednesday afternoon.