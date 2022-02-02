Cougars cash in at the free throw line

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

DELPHOS — Free throw shooting hasn’t always been kind to Van Wert this season but that wasn’t the case at Robert Arnzen Gymnasium Tuesday night.

The Cougars hit 11 of 12 foul shots in the game, including 10-of-10 in the fourth quarter and claimed a 55-47 win over Delphos St. John’s. Carson Smith was 6-of-6 in the final period and scored the last six points for Van Wert.

Van Wert’s Trey Laudick (11) and Carson Smith (5) play defense on Landen Grothaus. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“We were disappointed after Friday night’s game against Shawnee,” Van Wert head coach Ben Laudick said. “It was all about mental toughness and we made a lot of mental mistakes. We tried to correct those in the little preparation we had for St. John’s and we told them free throws was one of those things.”

“Kudos to our guys for going to the line and knocking them down,” Laudick added.

Van Wert (10-6) opened the fourth quarter with a 35-30 lead then scored six unanswered points before Nolan Schwinnen hit the first of his three triples in the period. Delphos St. John’s (8-10) eventually trimmed the deficit to six, 45-39, but a pair of foul shots by Garett Gunter gave the Cougars an eight point advantage. A steal and layup by Ethan Brown made it 49-39, then Smith went to work at the foul line.

Smith finished with 11 points, as did Aidan Pratt. Maddix Crutchfield added 10 points for the Cougars, including eight in the first half.

Van Wert led 15-12 after the first quarter, with Landen Grothaus scoring seven points for the Blue Jays, including a pair of treys. Delphos St. John’s tied the game 20-20 in the second quarter but the Cougars scored the next eight points, including a pair of baskets by Crutchfield.

“Maddix had a good night tonight,” Laudick said. “He plays good defense and he’s a load inside. He controls a lot of area and he’s big and strong.”

Delphos St. John’s knotted the game 28-28 halfway through the third quarter but Van Wert regained the lead for good with a three pointer by Trey Laudick and buckets by Gunter and Nate Phillips.

Grothaus led all scorers with 16 points, Landon Elwer added 12, including six in the fourth quarter, and Schwinnen finished with 11.

The Blue Jays were 15-of-47 shooting and 11-of-14 from the free throw line with nine turnovers. The Cougars were 20-of-44 from the floor and had eight turnovers. Each team finished with 25 rebounds.

Van Wert is scheduled to play at Kenton on Friday while Delphos St. John’s is slated to travel to No. 2 Versailles the same night.

Box score

Van Wert 15 13 7 20 – 55

St. John’s 12 11 7 17 – 47

Van Wert: Ethan Brown 3-0-8; Carson Smith 2-6-11; Garett Gunter 2-2-6; Trey Laudick 2-0-5; Aidan Pratt 4-3-11; Maddix Crutchfield 5-0-10; Nate Phillips 2-0-5

Delphos St. John’s: Landen Grothaus 5-3-16; Nolan Schwinnen 4-0-11; JJ Bonifas 2-0-4; Ethan Druckemiller 0-1-1; Landon Elwer 3-6-12; Aaron Moenter 1-1-3

JV: Van Wert 46-39