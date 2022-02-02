Danfoss donation…

Danfoss recently donated to the YWCA Summer Food Program. The program will run for it’s 27th year June 6 through July 29 at the Van Wert School at the Goedde from 7:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. Breakfast and lunch are available to all children under the age of 18 in Van Wert County and children ages 4-12 are invited to register for the recreation program that occurs between meals. Registrations will open in the spring. Pictured is Shannon Wright, Human Resources Operations Manager along with YWCA’s Betsy Hamman, Director of Youth Development. Photo submitted