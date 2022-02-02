Tues. night shooting under investigation

VW independent news

CONVOY — A Tuesday night shooting near Convoy is under investigation by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach said deputies received a 911 call at 9:05 Tuesday night, advising that a shooting had occurred at 2947 Elm Sugar Road.

Deputies responded to the scene and learned that two subjects entered an outbuilding where someone was living and assaulted and shot the resident.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. The suspects were described as two black male, approximately 6-3 and weighing approximately 350 pounds, and 6-4 and 200 pounds.

Sheriff Riggenbach said the motive for the attack is currently unknown and he said the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office at 419.238.3866 or Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867). Callers may remain anonymous when providing information.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.