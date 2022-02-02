HS girls basketball, bowling roundup

Van Wert independent sports

The Crestview Lady Knights rolled to a win over Celina on Tuesday and Lincolnview enjoyed a 30 point victory on Monday. Lincolnview’s bowling teams were in action Monday as well.

Girls basketball

Crestview 58 Celina 26

CELINA — Crestview won in blowout fashion for the third straight game with a 58-26 victory at Celina on Tuesday.

The Lady Knights jumped out to a 21-8 first quarter lead then led 29-15 at halftime. A 19-1 third quarter scoring blitz made it 48-16 entering the fourth quarter.

Cali Gregory missed just two shots all night, going 10-of-12 from the floor, to finish with 27 points. Ellie Kline added nine points and five assists, and Laci McCoy finished with six points and six rebounds. As a team, Crestview was 19-of-36 shooting, including 5-of-8 from three point range, compared to 10-of-29 by Celina.

Crestview (15-4) will return to action Monday at Wayne Trace.

Lincolnview 63 Fort Jennings 33

FORT JENNINGS — Kendall Bollenbacher finished with 21 points, nine assists and eight rebounds and Lincolnview defeated Fort Jennings 63-33 Monday night.

Emerson Walker added 17 points and Zadria King contributed 12 points and seven rebounds. Makayla Jackson finished with seven assists and six rebounds.

The Lady Lancers led 16-9 after the first quarter and 35-22 at halftime. The lead expanded to 48-29 after three quarters.

Fort Jennings was led in scoring by Rachel Von Sossan and Hannah Grote, who each scored seven points.

Lincolnview (7-12) is scheduled to play at Delphos Jefferson on Thursday.

Bowling

Lincolnview, Temple Christian split

The Lancers won their fourth straight match with a 2453-2191 win over Temple Christian at Olympic Lanes on Monday.

Conner Baldauf led the way for Lincolnview with a 185-183-368 series, while James Reinhart recorded a 183-171-354 series. They were followed by Preston Bugh (181-167-348), Alex Wyatt (191-145-336) and Andrew Corzine (119).

Temple Christian’s Anthony Mayer led all bowlers with a 161-212-373 series.

The Pioneers topped the Lady Lancers 1951-1861.

Lincolnview’s Katrina Behrens finished with a 111-150-261 series, followed by Liegha Bendele (146-102-248), Lily Price (125-121-246), Zoey Tracy (107-136-243) and Jenna Corzine (112-131-243)