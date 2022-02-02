Weather cancels two shifts at Tenneco
Van Wert Tenneco plant will be closed beginning with third shift on Wednesday, February 2, through first shift Thursday, February 3.
POSTED: 02/02/22 at 9:20 pm. FILED UNDER: News
