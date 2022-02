County offices to open late on Friday

VW independent news

After being closed all day Thursday due to severe winter weather, the Van Wert County Commissioners have made the decision to open the Van Wert County Courthouse, Annex, and Solid Waste Management District (Recycling Facility) at 10 a.m. Friday, February 4.

The commissioners urge all residents to travel only as necessary and with extreme caution during severe weather conditions.