Hearings held for a dozen people in Common Pleas Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Three people were sentenced and nine others appeared for various hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week.

Chad Diltz, 45, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 180 days in jail on each of two counts of breaking and entering, felonies of the fifth degree. Judge Martin Burchfield ordered the sentences to run concurrently, and Diltz was given credit for 34 days already served in the county jail. In addition, he was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, court costs, and restitution of $530 to the victim.

Jesse Blackburn, 30, of Delphos, was sentenced to 120 days in jail for aggravated trespassing, a first degree misdemeanor. He was given credit for 46 days served ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and costs.

Mark Tice, 57, of Convoy, was sentenced to three years of community control and 90 days in jail beginning February 26. After 12 days in jail, he will be released to electronic house rrest for the remaining 78 days, with an additional 30 days in jail at later date and 100 hours of community service. In addition, he must undergo substance and mental health assessment and treatment, serve two years of intensive probation, and was ordered to pay costs and monthly probation fee.

Two people were arraigned this past week.

Mark Corya, 57, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond with an order to have no contact with the victim and not be within 500 feet of 110 North Harrison St, Van Wert. A telephone pre-trial conference was scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 8.

Justin Reynolds, 31, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree. He was grated a surety bond in this case, but is in prison from another county. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 23.

Three other defendants entered changes of pleas this past week.

Taylor Dickerhoof, 19, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She then requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction, and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Jeffery Price, 55, of Celina, entered a guilty plea to a prosecutor’s bill of Information charging him with criminal mischief, a first degree misdemeanor. Previous charges against him were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, February 24.

Garick Hough, 30, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to two amended counts of domestic violence, both first degree misdemeanors. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim and sentencing set for 9 a.m. March 2.

Four other defendants appeared for various court hearings this past week.

Jeremy Lindeman, 40, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation and failing to appear for pretrial. He was re-released on a $10,000 cash bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, February 23.

Ethan Mezuk, 31, of Convoy, admitted to violating his community control by operating a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for 20 days already served and he was assessed court costs.

Troy Miller, 58, of Van Wert, requested to have his bond modified, but the motion was denied and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, February 9.

Dale Gear, 57, of Middle Point, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A jury trial was scheduled to begin June 6.