Lancers bowlers fall to Fort Loramie

Van Wert independent sports

CELINA — Fort Loramie bowlers swept Lincolnview at Plaza Lanes on Tuesday.

The Redskins defeated the Lancers 2408-2086.

James Reinhart led Lincolnview with a 146-181-327 series, followed Preston Bugh (163-135-298), Conner Baldauf (147-144-291), Alex Wyatt (124-155-279), and Andrew Corzine (86-141-227).

On the girls’ side, Fort Loramie recorded a 2293-1751 victory.

Zoey Tracy had the high series for the Lady Lancers (168-110-278), followed by Lily Price (103-108-211), Katrina Behrens (113-89-202), Leigha Bendele (100-100-200), and Jenna Corzine (94-98-192).