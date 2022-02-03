Markward files petitions for House run

VW independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert resident Magdalene Markward has officially announced her candidacy for state representative.

Magdalene Markward has filed paperwork to appear on the Democratic primary ballot to represent the 82nd district in the Ohio House of Representatives. The new district consists of all of Van Wert, Paulding and Putnam counties, as well as part of Defiance County.

Magdalene Markward

Markward graduated from Van Wert High School in 2005, then obtained a bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University. She is the mother of a second-grader and currently works as a childcare provider, running a small daycare out of her home for the last three and a half years. Prior to opening her daycare, she mainly worked in food service and retail.

“I have worked mainly low-wage service jobs most of my working life, primarily in small locally-owned businesses,” Markward said. “I believe these experiences afford me a fresh and different perspective from many of those who currently hold office. The working-class are sorely underrepresented at all levels of our government as are women and young people. In order to have a government that works for all of us, we need people of more varied backgrounds at the table.”

Markward acknowledged she is not a typical political candidate and that her life has not been an obvious journey towards public office. She said she felt compelled to run for office after witnessing increasingly extreme divisiveness and viciousness in the political landscape and a lack of empathy and understanding from elected officials over the last several years.

“What I may lack in public service experience, I will make up for in a desire to help people, a willingness to listen and learn and values,” Markward stated. “Despite our differences, I believe there are certain values that we all share. We all want a good job and to earn a wage that covers our basic needs, and the occasional comforts, but still have the time to enjoy life.”

”We all want our children to receive a quality education that sets them up for future success. We all want safe neighborhoods and thriving communities. We all want to be able to obtain healthcare for ourselves and our loved ones when we are sick or injured. We all want a roof over our heads and food on our tables. We all want to breathe clean air and drink clean water. We all want the opportunities to pursue our own version of success and happiness. We all want to be accepted for who we are. We all want our voices heard.”

“I believe every one of us deserves these things regardless of who we are, what we look like, where we live, where we come from, what we or our parents do for a living, how much money we have, what our beliefs are, or who we love. By coming together, we can make Ohio a better place for everyone to live. As the phrase goes, ‘we all do better when we all do better.’”

More information on Markward can be found on her “Magdalene Markward for State Representative” Facebook page.