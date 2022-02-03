May primary ballot will be a light one

VW independent staff

The May 3 primary ballot in Van Wert County will be light in terms of local issues and races, according to information supplied by the Board of Elections Office.

The filing deadline for partisan candidates and issues was 4 p.m. Wednesday, February 2.

The Eggerss Stadium renovation issue will be on the ballot in the Van Wert City School District. It’s a 20-year bond issue, 1.15 mills.

A Jackson Township 1.8 mill renewal and increase will appear on the ballot, as will a natural gas aggregation issue in the City of Van Wert and various parts of Van Wert County.

There will be a countywide primary race on the ballot. Incumbent Republican Van Wert County Auditor is being challenged by Jami Bradford. In addition, two people filed petitions to seek the Republican nomination for the 82nd District of the Ohio House of Representatives – Roy Klopfenstein and Ted Penner. Magdalene Markward filed petitions as a Democrat, but is running unopposed in the primary.

The deadline to register to vote in the May 3 primary is April 4. Early voting in-person and by mail will begin April 5.