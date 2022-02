VW County schools to close once again

VW independent news

All schools in Van Wert County – Van Wert City Schools, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School, Crestview, Lincolnview and Vantage Career Center will be closed on Friday due to weather and road conditions.

Lincolnview will have an e-learning day.

Friday will mark the third consecutive day that schools have been closed due to inclement weather.