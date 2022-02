Friday night hoops scoreboard 2/4/2022

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of a limited number of area high school basketball games played on Friday night, February 4.

GMC

Wayne Trace 74 Paulding 53

NWC

Columbus Grove 57 Bluffton 46

Lincolnview 46 Delphos Jefferson 40

PCL

Kalida 49 Miller City 36

Ottoville 44 Continental 29

WBL

Ottawa-Glandorf 80 Shawnee 55

St. Marys Memorial 70 Elida 51