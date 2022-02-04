Humane Society tiles…

The Van Wert County Humane Society is continuing its tile memorial project to raise additional money for the ongoing capital campaign. 8×10 black granite tiles will be professionally etched and placed on a memorial wall on a protected outside wall of the new shelter currently under construction on Fox Road. Tiles are available for a $250 contribution to the building campaign. Forms can be found and completed online at vwchs.org, but payments must be dropped off or mailed at the current shelter at 309 Bonnewitz Avenue, Van Wert.