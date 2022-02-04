The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

Local practices, games off due to weather

Van Wert independent sports

All of Thursday’s junior high and high school practices and athletic events were canceled due to hazardous road conditions. A decision on today’s practices and games will be made early this afternoon.

Among the boys’ basketball games on tonight’s schedule: Van Wert at Kenton, Lima Central Catholic at Crestview and Delphos Jefferson at Lincolnview. Parkway is scheduled to host Coldwater and Wayne Trace is slated to entertain Paulding.

POSTED: 02/04/22 at 4:51 am. FILED UNDER: Sports