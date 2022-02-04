Local practices, games off due to weather

Van Wert independent sports

All of Thursday’s junior high and high school practices and athletic events were canceled due to hazardous road conditions. A decision on today’s practices and games will be made early this afternoon.

Among the boys’ basketball games on tonight’s schedule: Van Wert at Kenton, Lima Central Catholic at Crestview and Delphos Jefferson at Lincolnview. Parkway is scheduled to host Coldwater and Wayne Trace is slated to entertain Paulding.