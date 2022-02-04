Peony Pageant adds new event in 2022

VW independent staff and submitted information

A new and exciting event has been added to the Queen Jubilee XLVII Pageant – the first ever Little and Junior Miss Jubilee Contest.

It’s open to young ladies in kindergarten through age 10 who attend school in the City of Van Wert. Little Miss is open to kindergartners through age seven, and Junior Miss is for 8-10 year old girls.

Each age group will sell tickets for a 50-50 raffle to be held at the Peony Pageant on April 1 at Lifehouse Church. The top seller in each age group will be crowned alongside Queen Jubilee XLVII and will appear in the Peony Festival parade, scheduled for June 4.

Ticket sales will run between February 14 through March 31.

Signups may be done via e-mail, vanwertpeonypageant@hotmail.com or by calling or texting 419.302.3845.