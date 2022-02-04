Statewide primary filings released by SOS

VW independent staff and submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has released the list of statewide candidates who met the February 2 filing deadline to run in the May 3 primary election.

Petitions with voter signatures will be sent to the county boards of elections for signature verification and if a candidate’s filing meets the necessary requirements, the candidate will certified to be placed on the primary ballot.

The following candidates filed petitions:

U.S. Senate

Republican: Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Bill Graham, Josh Mandel, Bernie Moreno (withdrew Thursday), Neil Patel, Mark, Mark Pukita, Jane Timken, J.D. Vance.

Democrat: Morgan Harper, Traci Johnson, Tim Ryan, LaShondra Tinsley.

Ohio Governor

Republican: Joe Blystone, Mike DeWine, Ron Hood, Jim Renacci.

Democrat: John Cranley, Nan Whaley.

Ohio Attorney General

Republican: Dave Yost

Democrat: Jeff Crossman

Ohio Auditor

Republican: Keith Faber

Democrat: Taylor Sappington

Ohio Secretary of State

Republican: John Adams, Frank LaRose, Terpsehore Maras

Democrat: Chelsea Clark

Ohio Treasurer

Republican: Robert Sprague

Democrat: Scott Schertzer

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice

Republican: Sharon Kennedy

Democrat: Jennifer Brunner

Ohio Supreme Court Justice

Republican: Pat DeWine, Pat Fischer

Democrat: Terri Johnson, Marilyn Zayas