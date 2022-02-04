Statewide primary filings released by SOS
VW independent staff and submitted information
COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has released the list of statewide candidates who met the February 2 filing deadline to run in the May 3 primary election.
Petitions with voter signatures will be sent to the county boards of elections for signature verification and if a candidate’s filing meets the necessary requirements, the candidate will certified to be placed on the primary ballot.
The following candidates filed petitions:
U.S. Senate
Republican: Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Bill Graham, Josh Mandel, Bernie Moreno (withdrew Thursday), Neil Patel, Mark, Mark Pukita, Jane Timken, J.D. Vance.
Democrat: Morgan Harper, Traci Johnson, Tim Ryan, LaShondra Tinsley.
Ohio Governor
Republican: Joe Blystone, Mike DeWine, Ron Hood, Jim Renacci.
Democrat: John Cranley, Nan Whaley.
Ohio Attorney General
Republican: Dave Yost
Democrat: Jeff Crossman
Ohio Auditor
Republican: Keith Faber
Democrat: Taylor Sappington
Ohio Secretary of State
Republican: John Adams, Frank LaRose, Terpsehore Maras
Democrat: Chelsea Clark
Ohio Treasurer
Republican: Robert Sprague
Democrat: Scott Schertzer
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice
Republican: Sharon Kennedy
Democrat: Jennifer Brunner
Ohio Supreme Court Justice
Republican: Pat DeWine, Pat Fischer
Democrat: Terri Johnson, Marilyn Zayas
