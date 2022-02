Van Wert, Crestview hoops games off

Van Wert independent sports

Tonight’s Van Wert at Kenton boys’ basketball game has been postponed until Saturday, February 12. The junior varsity game will tip off at 6 p.m.

Tonight’s game between Crestview and Lima Central Catholic has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Lincolnview’s home game against Delphos Jefferson will be played as scheduled, with tonight’s junior varsity tipoff set for 6 p.m.