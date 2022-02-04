Vantage Open House, Taste of Vantage set for Feb. 28

The Vantage Career Center Open House and Taste of Vantage is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, February 28. VW independent file photo

VW independent staff and submitted information

Vantage Career Center will be offering an opportunity for local community members, interested students and parents and associate school district staff to explore Vantage programs at the annual Open House and Taste of Vantage from 5-7:30 p.m. Monday, February 28.

The open house is a celebration of career and technical education, recognized nationally throughout the month of February and will highlight both high school and adult education programs.

“We welcome this opportunity to open our doors to our community members so they can experience what our student training opportunities look like every day,” Community Relations Coordinator Miriam Owens said. “This is a fantastic event for anyone eager to know more about Vantage student life, advanced training, skills and equipment, certification options, and what opportunities are available to students upon graduation, whether they are college or career bound.”

Vantage’s 18 high school career technical labs will be open and students will be leading demonstrations of their skills, while sharing the opportunities available to them throughout the two years as a Vantage student. Guests will be able to speak with instructors and connect with local employers stationed throughout the building.

Vantage Adult Education staff will be available to showcase their full-time and short-term programs, including customized training options for local employers. Current enrollment opportunities include police academy, practical nursing, LPN to RN transition, EMT and STNA programs. Scholarships and financial aid are available for each program. Interested high school seniors, adults wanting to gain advanced skills, and employers interested in an upskilled workforce are invited to the open house.

“A Taste of Vantage” will again be held in the commons area during the open house. Seven area restaurants will be offering a sampling of some of their most popular cuisine. For just $5 at the door, those attending can purchase a strip of six tickets. One ticket will get purchasers one food sample.

All proceeds will support the Vantage school-wide student activity fund. Guests will be able to enjoy a variety of meatballs from Van Wert’s Black Angus on Main, buffalo chicken and roast beef sliders of Moose Landing Country Club of Ottawa, grilled wings from Millie’s Cafe of Ottoville, ice cream treats from The Creamery of Delphos, pork loin and ham chunks from Tim’s Backyard BBQ of Fort Jennings, and homemade Mexican chips and salsa from the Vantage Culinary Arts program. Canal Side Burgers and Brew of Ottovlle will be the newest addition to the Open House and will offer slow roasted brisket sliders.

DJ Ron Burt of Magic Moment Entertainment will be the emcee for the evening and will announce special demonstrations and activities going on throughout the building.

To learn more about Open House, visit vantagecareercenter.com or the Vantage Career Center Facebook page.