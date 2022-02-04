Winter storm leads to hazardous conditions and closings

This is how roads looked around Van Wert County on Thursday. Crews were out day and night but blowing and drifting was a major concern along with whiteout conditions in many spots. Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The snow may have arrived in Van Wert County later than anticipated but once it did, it left the area blanketed and roads treacherous.

Rain changed over to snow at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday and snow continued to fall until late Thursday night. Over eight inches was recorded in the county and gusty winds led to blowing and drifting snow, which made streets and roads difficult to navigate, despite the continued efforts of plow crews.

At one point, Level 3 snow emergencies were declared in Putnam, Mercer and Auglaize counties, while Level 2 snow emergencies were in effect in Paulding and Allen counties. Van Wert County does not use level tiered emergency classifications.

Two accidents were reported south of Ohio City on Thursday. A semi-truck hit a pole on U.S. 127 near Walnut Grove Church, and the second crash involved a semi and car on State Route 81 and Burris Road. At least one person was injured in that crash. There were other reports of cars off the road at various locations around the county.

The decision was made Thursday night to close all Van Wert County schools on Friday – Van Wert City Schools, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School, Crestview, Lincolnview and Vantage Career Center, with Lincolnview going to e-learning. It was the third consecutive day county schools were closed due to weather.

All of Thursday’s junior high and high school athletic practices and games were canceled, and a decision on Friday’s practices and athletic events involving Van Wert, Crestview and Lincolnview will be made this afternoon.

After being closed all day Thursday, the Van Wert County Commissioners made the decision to re-open the Van Wert County Courthouse, Annex, and Solid Waste Management District (Recycling Facility) at 10 a.m. today.

The forecast for today and tomorrow calls for highs of just 18 degrees, with tonight’s low around 0. Wind chill factors tonight and tomorrow are expected to be in the -10 degree range.