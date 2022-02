The 2022 Lincolnview Winter Homecoming Court was officially presented before Saturday night’s boys’ basketball game against Paulding. Pictured from left to right are Addysen Stevens, Steve Smith, Garrett Richardson, Una VanWynsberghe, Queen Kendall Bollenbacher, King Avery Slusher, Julia Stetler, Carson Fox, Zada Walker, Cody Kittle, Emma Bowersock and Trace Klausing. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young