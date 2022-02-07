Alberta M. Welch

Alberta M. Welch, age 92, of Grover Hill, received her heavenly wings early Thursday morning, February 3, 2022.

Alberta was born on November 14, 1929, in Allen County, Ohio to Albert and Rena (Moore) Amstutz, who both preceded her in death. On October 8, 1951, she married James R. Welch October 8, 1983, and he preceded her in death in 1983. Alberta spent her life making a happy and loving home for her family.

Alberta is survived by her children, Tom Welch of Grover Hill, David (Martha) Welch of Defiance, Mary Kay Gribble of Grover Hill, Jane (Mike) Grew of Van Wert, Neal Welch of Grover Hill, and Rex (Hazel Blomer) Welch of Staunton, Virginia; a brother, Richard Amstutz; nine grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Alberta was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Jerry Gribble; sisters, Selma Long, Dorothy Amstutz, Marjorie Miller, Linda Beach, and brothers, Dale Amstutz and Robert Amstutz.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 12, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with Pastor Mike Williams officiating. Burial will be in Middle Creek Cemetery, Grover Hill. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, February 11, at the funeral home. There will also be visitation from 10 a.m. until time of services on Saturday.

Preferred memorials: Grover Hill EMS or Gideons International.

