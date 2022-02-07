Artise M. (Hebb) Rogers Habegger

Artise M. (Hebb) Rogers Habegger, 96, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2022, at Swiss Village Retirement Community in Berne, Indiana.

Artise Habegger

She was born on January 26, 1926 in Haviland to Roy and Leah (Bachellor) Hebb, who both preceded her in death. She married Jesse Habegger in 2003 and he preceded her in death in 2008.

Artise was a 1944 graduate of the Haviland-Scott High School and retired in 1991 from Aeroquip Corporation in Van Wert after more than 30 years of service.

Survivors include a son, Jack (Susan) Rogers of Fortuna, California, and a daughter, Marie Rogers Britton of Fort Wayne. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Sparkle Linn (Josh) Tyhurst of McCloud, California and Laura (John) Griteman of Fort Wayne, and step-grandson Luke Vegnani of Fortuna, California.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Ramona Goings and Elaine (Treece) Probst; one brother, John Hebb, and son-in-law, Robert Britton.

A private graveside service will be held at Blue Creek Cemetery, Haviland at a later date.

“Many thanks to all of the nurses and staff at Swiss Village for the wonderful care given to Artise during the past eight years.”

Preferred memorials: Swiss Village Employees Operating Fund, Berne, or Country Chapel United Methodist Church General Fund, Haviland.

Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert has been entrusted with arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.