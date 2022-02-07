City Council schedules committee meetings

VW independent news

Van Wert City Council has scheduled a finance committee meeting for 6 p.m. Monday, February 14, prior to the regularly scheduled council meeting, in Council Chambers at 515 E. Main St, Van Wert, to discuss the Van Wert County Regional Airport’s request for additional funding.

A health, service, and safety committee meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, February 28, prior to the regularly scheduled council meeting to discuss the Ohio Revised Code Section 5321.04(5), landlord obligations.