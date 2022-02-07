Fire damages truck…

This dump truck caught fire in the Van Wert County Engineer’s maintenance facility Sunday morning. The Van Wert Fire Department was dispatched to the Grill Road scene at approximately 7:20 a.m. and according to Captain Dave Cummings, the truck was parked inside the building when the fire broke out. The blaze was quickly contained although smoke was visible around the area. No injuries were reported. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent