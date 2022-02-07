Local boys hoops sectional pairings set

Van Wert independent sports

Boys basketball sectional tournament pairings were set on Sunday and Van Wert earned the No. 4 seed at the Division II Ohio Northern University distric. The Cougars opted for a bye and will face No. 7 seed Wauseon in the sectional finals at 7:30 p.m. Friday, February 25, at Lima Sr. The winner will advance to the ONU district semifinals March 2.

The entire Division II ONU district bracket can be found here.

Crestview is the No. 1 seed at the Division IV Elida district and after a first round bye, the Knights will take on the semifinal winner between Patrick Henry/Fort Jennings at 5:30 p.m. Friday, February 25, at Van Wert High School, with the winner advancing to the Elida district semifinals March 1.

The entire Division IV Elida district bracket can be found here.