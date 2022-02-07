On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live and games are subject to change.

WKSD

Monday, February 7: Wayne Trace at Crestview (girls)

Tuesday, February 8: Paulding at Defiance (girls)

Thursday, February 10: Paulding at Antwerp (girls)

Friday, February 11: Antwerp at Paulding (boys)

Saturday, February 12: Wayne Trace at Paulding (girls, 11 a.m. JV)

Saturday, February 12: Bryan at Paulding (boys, 3 p.m. JV)

WERT

Tuesday, February 8: St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert (boys)

Friday, February 11: Elida at Van Wert (boys)

Saturday, February 12: Van Wert at Kenton (boys)