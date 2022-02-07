Scoop to the hoop!

Lincolnview’s Landon Price (22) drives through a pair of Paulding defenders on the way to the hoop during Saturday night’s game against the Panthers. Price scored 11 points, including eight in the second quarter, but the Lancers lost the homecoming game 53-46. The first quarter was the difference as Paulding led 12-5 at the end of the period. Daegan Hatfield scored 12 for Lincolnview, while Zach Gorrell and Ethan Foltz each scored 13 for the Panthers. The Lancers (4-15) will host Crestview on Friday and Paulding (6-13) will entertain state ranked Antwerp the same night. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young