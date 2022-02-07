Several local events planned for February

Kim Fleming/special to the VW independent

It is a distinctive look outside with the snow and colder temperatures, but the events on the latest Visit Van Wert calendar are all inside where the weather is perfect.

Unfortunately, the first event, the Main Street Chocolate Walk needed to be postponed until 4-8 p.m. Friday, February 11. Everyone with a ticket will be getting a treat bag at the Main Street office and then begin collecting goodies from 22 participating businesses! Tickets are still on sale at Truly Divine, The Well Nutrition, Collins Fine Foods, and the Van Wert Main Street office.

Call the Van Wert Civic Theater for tickets to their next masterpiece, FOOLS. This play features a village in Ukraine whose residents are under a curse only to be helped by a teacher with a plan. The play will be held February 10-13 and 17-20. The theater office has tickets and times available for different dates.

Van Wert Live will be bursting with sound first with The American in Paris at 7 p.m. Saturday, February 12. Through the lives of a WWII veteran, a ballet dancer with a secret and a mystery that takes viewers on a journey back to post war Paris is not one to miss. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 19, comedian Kenn Kington will be performing a fundraiser for House of Hope, Van Wert’s local shelter that helps those in need with resources and a place to stay. Tickets for a 5:30 preshow dinner at Willow Bend can be purchased separately. February at the Niswonger ends with the Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic bringing energy at 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 22.