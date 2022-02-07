State ranked Raiders top Knights 54-38

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Trevor Sinn knocked down four treys, Kyle Stoller finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds and No. 6 Wayne Trace enjoyed a 54-38 win over non-conference rival Crestview at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Saturday night.

6-5 Crestview freshman Wren Sheets tallied 10 points and eight rebounds against Wayne Trace on Saturday. Bob Barnes/file photo

Wayne Trace improved to 18-1 while the Knights dropped to 12-5.

“It’s never easy to come into this place,” Wayne Trace head coach Jim Linder said. “I think it’s one of the top five toughest places we’ve had on our schedule for years.”

Cameron Graham scored six points in the opening quarter and the Raiders led 10-6 at the end of the period. Wren Sheets accounted for four of Crestview’s points in the quarter and the 6-5 freshman went on to lead the Knights with 10 points and eight rebounds.

“Cameron Graham set the tone right off the bat by establishing the post early,” Linder added. “Our seniors led us in a lot of different ways, not only in scoring but leadership and that’s how you win big games.”

The second quarter was decisive as Wayne Trace outscored the hosts 13-4, with all 13 points coming from Sinn and Stoller. Sinn hit three treys in the period and Stoller added a bucket and a pair of foul shots to give the Raiders a 23-10 halftime lead. Crestview’s points came on baskets by Gavin Etzler and Rontae Jackson.

“We tried to speed them up and I thought early on our press hurt them a little bit,” Linder said. “Crestview has some weapons and some athletes and they’re well schooled and well coached, so I’m pleased we held them to 10.”

“We didn’t do a good job of attacking Wayne Trace’s full court pressure,” Crestview head coach Doug Etzler said. “Instead of attacking we played very passive and allowed them to play the passing lanes. We had too many turnovers in the first half and didn’t do a good job of running our offense. Credit Wayne Trace for taking us out of our offense in the first half.”

Brooks Laukhuf scored six of his eight points in the third quarter, helping Wayne Trace to a 35-22 lead entering the final period, then Cameron Sinn scored seven points and Stoller added six more in the fourth quarter. Etzler and Nate Lichtle each scored five points in the period for the Knights, while Jackson added four of his nine points.

“I thought we did a better job of attacking offensively in the second half,” the elder Etzler said.

As a team, Crestview was 14-of-35 shooting and 5-of-9 from the free throw line with 22 rebounds and 18 turnovers. Wayne Trace finished 20-of-47 from the floor and 7-of-9 from the foul line with 26 rebounds and 10 turnovers.

Both teams will be on the road this weekend. Crestview will play at Lincolnview in the annual Rivals United game, then will travel to Tinora on Saturday. Wayne Trace can clinch an outright Green Meadows Conference championship with a win at Ayersville on Friday, then the Raiders will travel to Shawnee the following night.

Box score

Wayne Trace 10 13 12 19 – 54

Crestview 6 4 12 16 – 38

Crestview: Gavin Etzler 3-0-7; Rontae Jackson 4-0-9; Mitch Temple 2-0-4; Carson Hunter 0-3-3; Nate Lichtle 1-2-5; Wren Sheets 5-0-10

Wayne Trace: Trevor Sinn 6-0-16; Cameron Sinn 4-3-12; Brooks Laukhuf 3-2-8; Cameron Graham 3-0-6; Kyle Stoller 4-4-12

JV: Crestview 43-24