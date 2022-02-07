VWCT’s newest show to start Thursday

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert Civic Theatre’s latest production, Neil Simon’s silly play Fools is set to open Thurday, February 10, for an eight-show run. This show promises to brighten your winter and make you laugh.

Director Perry Luhn has brought together a brilliant cast to play the townsfolk of fictional village Kulyenchikov in Ukraine. Set in the 19th century, Fools tells the tale of Leon, a school teacher, who is hired to educate Sophia, the daughter of the dimwitted village doctor. Leon learns the village is under a curse causing the residents to be stupid, and if he fails to educate Sophia, he too will fall victim to the curse. Leon creates a plan to end the curse and live happily ever after.

Daniel Sanderson, Stephanie Wagner, Alyssa Taylor, and Seth Rollins rehearse for the next Van Wert Civic Theatre production of Neil Simon’s Fools. Photo submitted

Starring in the show are Daniel Sanderson (Leon Tolchinsky), Steven Bricker (Snetsky), Burdette Bolenbaugh (Magistrate), Seth Rollins (Slovitch), Alyssa Taylor (Mishkin), Stephanie Wagner (Yenchna), Ken Markward (Dr. Zubritsky), Jan Miller (Lenya Zubritsky), Emily Gehle (Sophia Zubritsky), and Josh Campbell (Gregor Yousekevitch).

The box office is open to the public and all tickets are $16. To reserve seats, call 419.238.9689, and leave a voice message with your name, date you wish to attend, and a telephone number. A volunteer will return your call within 24 hours to complete your reservation and take payment. Tickets are also available online at vwct.org or at the door on performance nights.

Curtain times are 8 p.m. February 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19 and at 2 p.m. February 13 and 20.

The Van Wert Civic Theatre is located at 118 S. Race Street.