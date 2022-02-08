Community Health Assessment is online

The Community Health Assessment is currently underway in Van Wert County.

It’s the primary tool of public health practice and its aim is to describe the health of the community by gathering information on community health status, community health needs and other local health problems.

It seeks to identify target populations that may be at increased risk of poor health outcomes and to gain a better understanding of their needs, as well as assess the larger community environment and how it relates to the health of individuals.

The Community Health Assessment is a foundation for local public health planning. The development and completion of the survey gives the health department and other key community organizations the opportunity to hear directly from residents about their public and community health concerns. As the collective group reviews the survey results, a Community Health Improvement Plan will be developed to address, through policies and initiatives, methods to improve the overall health and well-being of the community.

For over a decade, Van Wert County has completed a Community Health Assessment. For the 2022 survey, the health department has contracted with OHIO Alliance for Population Health through Ohio University. The team from OHIO will help compile the primary and secondary data, assist with community engagement activities, and analyze the information.

The Van Wert County General Health District and other community partners will use the survey information for various purposes. The health department is required to complete this survey every five years as part of the public health accreditation process. The data is also used to apply for grant funding and to support department services such as the Help Me Grow Home Visitor program.

The health department requests that only one person from household complete the survey which can be found here.

Some will be getting the survey in the mail.