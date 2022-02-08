Girls hoops: Van Wert, Crestview win

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert 52 Kenton 38

Van Wert held Kenton to just 10 first half points and the Lady Cougars went on to a 52-38 win in the home finale on Monday.

Van Wert’s Carlee Young drives by a pair of Kenton defenders for two points. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

Carlee Young scored all 11 of her points in the first half, including seven in the second quarter, and Van Wert led 10-4 after the first period and 26-10 at halftime. The lead was 37-23 after three quarters, then Sofi Houg scored 10 of her game high 18 points in the fourth quarter. She finished the game 9-of-19 from the foul line.

Kayla Krites and Erin Schaufelberger each added six points for the Lady Cougars (11-9, 5-3 WBL). Kenton (9-11, 0-8 WBL) was led by Emily Pees and Sadie Lorreabee, who each scored nine.

Van Wert will finish the regular season at Elida on Thursday.

Crestview 52 Wayne Trace 25

HAVILAND — Crestview jumped out to a 24-6 after one quarter and never looked back on the way to a 52-25 win over Wayne Trace on Monday.

The Lady Knights led 31-17 at halftime then outscored the hosts 18-0 in the third quarter to carry a 49-17 lead into the final period.

Crestview had three players finish in double figures. Cali Gregory led the way with 22 points, including three treys and 11 points in the first quarter. Laci McCoy had 12 and Brynn Putman added 10 with six coming in the first quarter. McCoy also had seven rebounds. Hope Myers led Wayne Trace with seven points. Crestview was 21-41 from the floor, including 6-of-13 from three point range, while Wayne Trace was 10-of-31 shooting, including 1-of-8 from the free throw line. The Lady Knights held a commanding 28-6 advantage on the boards.

Wayne Trace (7-11) will entertain Fort Jennings tonight and Crestview (16-4) will host Lincolnview on Thursday.