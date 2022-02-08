Lincolnview bowlers split with Elida

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview forged a split with Elida at Olympic Lanes on Monday.

The Lady Lancers won 1947-1902, with Katrina Behrens posting a match high 151-141-292 series. Zoey Tracy finished with a 135-144-279 series, followed by Leigha Bendele (136-137-273), Lily Price (156-114-270), Kiersten Druckemiller (111) and Jenna Corzine (89).

Tara Bowers led Elida with a 151-138-289 series.

The Bulldogs defeated the Lancers 3068-2444 victory, with Luke Alexander (202-248-450) and Cory Patrick (225-225-450) leading the way.

Conner Balduaf led Lincolnview with a season-high 205-196-401 series, followed by James Reinhart (186-187-373), Alex Wyatt (197-144-341), Andrew Corzine (157-156-313) and Preston Bugh (181-113-294).