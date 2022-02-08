Random Thoughts: fairly random edition

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A new No. 1 team, a big week, Van Wert vs. the MAC, a completely scoreless quarter, the Pro Bowl and Jim Harbaugh are among this week’s Random Thoughts.

No. 1

The area has a basketball team that’s ranked No. 1 in this week’s Associated Press poll.

Antwerp narrowly claimed the top spot in Division IV, but Tiffin Calvert is right behind. The race for the poll championship will likely go down to the wire.

Ottawa-Glandorf and Wayne Trace are ranked No. 4-5 in Division III.

Big week

It’s a big week for Van Wert.

The Cougars will play three Western Buckeye League basketball games in five days, something that’s extremely rare. Two of the games are makeup games – tonight’s game against St. Marys Memorial and Saturday’s game at Kenton.

Friday’s game against Elida will serve as the home finale.

Van Wert vs. the MAC

Van Wert finished 4-1 against MAC teams this season.

The Cougars defeated Parkway, Coldwater, Delphos St. John’s and St. Henry. The only loss came to Marion Local, 44-42.

By the way, Van Wert also went 4-1 against the MAC last year, with the only loss coming to Marion Local.

Scoreless

Van Wert will face Wauseon in the Division II sectional finals at Lima Sr. February 25. The Indians took on NWOAL foe Patrick Henry on Saturday and the two teams were tied 0-0 after the first quarter.

That’s correct. Neither team scored in the opening period.

It was 9-5 Patrick Henry at halftime and the Patriots went on to win 34-27.

Pro Bowl

Note to the NFL: please do away with the Pro Bowl.

While I understand it’s an exhibition game, they might as well have played flag football Sunday in Las Vegas.

Many of the top players no longer play in the game, especially since the game is now a week before the Super Bowl and it’s really become a shell of what it used to be, almost a mockery.

It’s time to end it.

Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh is free to interview with any team he wants. No problem with that, but to do it on National Signing Day?

Look, thanks to the early signing period and the NCAA transfer portal, National Signing Day is vastly overrated but still, the timing of the interview couldn’t have been any worse.

Regardless of what happened during the interview, he left a lot of players and coaches hanging. No wonder his assistant coaches are bailing on him.

Bengals

Here’s hoping the Cincinnati Bengals bring a Super Bowl championship back to Ohio. Yes, I’m a Browns fan, but I’m okay with the idea of their cross state rivals winning it this year.

I can’t help but think the Rams have a slight edge but I won’t be the least bit surprised if Cincinnati finishes off an incredible postseason run by hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.