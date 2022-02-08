Van Wert County Foundation gives funds to non-profits

The Van Wert County Foundation has awarded grants to a number of area non-profit organizations in five different service areas. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation recently announced that it awarded $157,150 to area non-profits that applied in the 2021 fall competitive grant cycle.

Awards were made to 16 organizations for 21 projects, in five different service areas. The highest percentage of awards was made to education and the second-highest percentage was awarded to civic services.

Applicants must first submit a letter of intent and if they meet the eligibility criteria are then invited to submit a full application to be reviewed by the Grants Committee. In line with The Foundation’s vision, applicants must show how their requested funding will be used to create a more vibrant, well-resourced, and thriving quality of life for the community.

Anyone interested in applying for a grant or creating a fund may contact The Foundation office at 419.238.1743. The Van Wert County Foundation’s office is located at 138 E. Main St. Van Wert.

Here is the complete list of grants awarded in the latest cycle:

City of Van Wert Market Street tree islands: $501 from the Richard G. and A. Kaye Bagley Memorial Endowment Fund; $1,030 from the Joan F. Jones Memorial Fund; $ 2,576 from the Lee R. and Nellie Bonnewitz and Alice B. Andersen Memorial Fund; $1,607 from the Gardeners of Van Wert County Endowment Fund; $5,286 from the Fred W. and Kathleen M. Wollenhaupt Memorial Fund.

Leota Braun Charitable Foundation, Inc. Willshire Museum: $5,000 from the Gleason Fund.

Lincolnview Local Schools Steel Drum Band Program: $2,500 from the Frank W. Leslie Memorial Fund, and $17,500 from the Flickinger Memorial Trust.

Old Fashioned Farmers Association and Old Fashioned Farmers Day: $1,500 from the John D. and Nellie S. Ault Memorial Fund.

Vantage Career Center LPN-RN Transition Program: $50,000 from the Julie M. Strete and Lawrence Bert Strete Memorial Fund

Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation, Van Wert Works: $360 from the Richard R. and Trina L. Shultz Memorial Endowment Fund; $350 from the William H. and Mary A. Hetrick Memorial Endowment Fund, and $2,890 from the Mary Irene Eisenhauer Fund.

Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation, Education on Location 2022: $1,500 from the Gleason Fund.

Van Wert City Schools, Positive Behavior Intervention Supports: $1,000 from the Flickinger Memorial Trust.

Van Wert City Schools, Christmas at the Goedde: $750 from the Associated Charities Fund.

Van Wert City Schools, the Den Program: $1,000 from the Flickinger Memorial Trust.

Van Wert Civic Theatre, Inc., concrete upgrades: $117 from the Carmody Family Memorial Fund; $4,145 from the Kenneth and Jeanne W. Koch Memorial Fund; $1,758 from the Sarah J. Balyeat Memorial Fund; $1,780 from the Allie and Vernon Evans Memorial Fund.

Van Wert County 4-H, 4-H Program Summer Intern: $3,000 from the Glen Elwood Book Memorial Fund.

Van Wert County 4-H, Van Wert County 4-H Camp Scholarship: $8,000 from the Black, Inc. (L.G. Purmort Black, Inc. Fund and Mary Shackley Award).

Van Wert County 4-H Black Inc. Awards, $4,000 from the Glen Elwood Book Memorial Fund.

Van Wert County Agricultural Society Marketing Management: $25,000 from the John D. and Nellie S. Ault Memorial Fund

Van Wert High School Robotics Team, operational support: $2,500 from the Carmody Family Memorial Fund.

Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District, long term water quality study: $1,000 from the John D. and Nellie S. Ault Memorial Fund.

Village of Convoy Historical Society, annex improvement: $2,300 from the Gertrude E. and Clarence L. Friedly Memorial Fund; $2,700 from the Frank W. Leslie Memorial Fund.

Delphos City Schools, Students Who Achieve Greatness: $1,000 from the Opportunity Fund.

Science Central, Inc., Science4U Outreach Programming: $2,500 from the Clyde S. Fergus Memorial Fund.

The Lima Symphony Orchestra, Symphony Storytime: $2,000 from the Ilo D. and Carlos E. Miller Memorial Fund.