Who are the TEN Tenors?

The Enrich Community Concert Series has made a triumphant return to Van Wert with four outrageously entertaining concerts packaged together for one low price. Until February 1, the series could only be purchased as a package for as low as $100 including The Ten Tenors, Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone, One Night IN Memphis, and David Phelps Christmas. Purchasing the Enrich Series provides a discount of more than 20 percent from the individual event ticket prices. However, if just purchasing one is how you want to get your entertainment done, now is the time!

Kicking off the power-packed concert series is The TEN Tenors on March 20 at 7:00 PM. This acclaimed 10-part harmony Australian music ensemble has toured extensively nationally and internationally, and released more than 20 albums.

Since The TEN Tenors first formed in 1995, the group has performed extensively in Australia, overseas, and on television, and their signature brand of music featuring 10-part harmonies has been enjoyed by more than 90 million people.

They have headlined more than 2,000 concerts around the world, sold more than 3.5 million concert tickets, and become renowned for their dynamic, choreographed performances and skillful ability to seamlessly transition from operatic arias to soulful ballads, and chart-topping pop and rock songs.

The TEN Tenors will perform at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on March 20.

They have also shared the stage with artists including Lionel Richie, Rod Stewart, Andrea Boccelli, Willie Nelson, Alanis Morissette, and Christina Aguilera.

On March 20, they will be performing their Love Is in the Air album. The Niswonger will be filled with love songs that have been woven into the tapestry of romantic moments and movies throughout our lives.

The album was inspired by a conversation between D-J Wendt (producer/manager) and long-time member of The TEN Tenors Paul Gelsumini about Paul’s upcoming wedding. Paul was planning to use “Perfect” for the first dance with his new wife Jessica, and serenading her with help from his fellow Tenors, because he knew it would be one of the most memorable moments in their life as a couple. The next day D-J Wendt phoned Steven Baker (record producer/musical director) with the notion of an album celebrating wedding first dance songs.

The setlist is packed with many timeless love songs, ballads, and arias including, A Thousand Years, God Only Knows, Non basta mai [“Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman], Perfect, Shallow from A Star Is Born, Love Is in the Air, Il Libro Dell’Amore [The Book of Love], All of Me, Like I’m Gonna Lose You, Fall on Me, Make You Feel My Love, Szenza Catene [Unchained Melody], and more.

Undoubtedly, experiencing fine 10-part harmonies doesn’t come around every day. This rare opportunity can be found at the opulent Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Get to know The TEN Tenors by tuning into the Niswonger Facebook page. It will take ten days to feature the dynamic artists who will soon be making their way, quite harmoniously, to Van Wert!