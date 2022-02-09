Gardner wins VW County Spelling Bee
Van Wert independent staff and submitted information
Crestview Middle School student Lainey Gardner, the daughter of Christopher and Rachel Gardner, won the 2022 Van Wert County Spelling Bee held at the Marsh Foundation on Sunday.
The second place finisher was Van Wert Middle School Lillian Mason, the daughter of Andrew Mason, was the runner-up and the third place finisher was Crestview Elementary student Emma Beougher, daughter of Andrew and Britney Beougher.
Van Wert Federal Savings Bank sponsored awards for the top three finishers.
All school building champions may now move on to the online regional qualifier via the Scripps online testing platform. The top finishers on the online regional qualifier will advance to the Regional Spelling Bee held at Owens Community College March 19.
POSTED: 02/09/22 at 4:37 am. FILED UNDER: News