Gardner wins VW County Spelling Bee

Van Wert independent staff and submitted information

Crestview Middle School student Lainey Gardner, the daughter of Christopher and Rachel Gardner, won the 2022 Van Wert County Spelling Bee held at the Marsh Foundation on Sunday.

The second place finisher was Van Wert Middle School Lillian Mason, the daughter of Andrew Mason, was the runner-up and the third place finisher was Crestview Elementary student Emma Beougher, daughter of Andrew and Britney Beougher.

Shown left to right are Mark Schumm, Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, spelling bee champion Emma Beougher, Crestview Elementary, second place finisher Lainey Gardner of Crestview Middle School and third place finisher Lillian Mason of Van Wert Middle School. Photo submitted

Van Wert Federal Savings Bank sponsored awards for the top three finishers.

All school building champions may now move on to the online regional qualifier via the Scripps online testing platform. The top finishers on the online regional qualifier will advance to the Regional Spelling Bee held at Owens Community College March 19.