Sunday to be known as Cincinnati Bengals Day in Ohio

Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine hope the Cincinnati Bengals can bring home Ohio’s first Super Bowl championship. Photo submitted

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine is going all out to celebrate the success of the Cincinnati Bengals.

DeWine has designated February 13, Super Bowl Sunday, as Cincinnati Bengals Day throughout Ohio.

“I wish the Bengals luck as they prepare to play the Los Angeles Rams (in Super Bowl 56) this weekend,” Governor DeWine said. “They have had a great season and hopefully they can win once more to bring home Ohio’s first Super Bowl championship and tenth NFL title”

A proclamation signed by DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted encourages all Ohioans to wear orange and black and tune in and cheer on the Bengals.

DeWine and his family plan to attend Sunday’s game near Los Angeles. A spokesman for the governor said DeWine is paying for the tickets and travel expenses.

In addition, the governor and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz have temporarily renamed three Ohio State Parks to honor current and past Bengals players.

“We are incredibly proud of the Bengals and everything they have accomplished this season,” said Governor DeWine. “The whole state will be rooting for Cincinnati on Sunday, and this is a fun way to show support for the orange and black.”

Burr Oak State Park in Glouster will be referred to as “Burrow Oak State Park” in honor of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who grew up in nearby Athens. If the Bengals top the Rams on Sunday, Burrow will become the first quarterback in history to win the Heisman Trophy, a National Championship, and the Super Bowl.

Evan McPherson, whose game-winning kicks in the divisional playoff and AFC Conference Championship games helped send the Bengals to the Super Bowl, is being celebrated at Paint Creek State Park in Bainbridge with the moniker of “Evan McPherson Extra Point Creek State Park.”

Hueston Woods State Park in College Corner will honor legendary Bengals running back Ickey Woods. The park, now dubbed “Ickey Woods State Park,” is located between Cincinnati and Dayton.

The three parks each have updated signage displaying the celebratory park names.

There’s no word yet if DeWine and California Governor Gavin Newsom will make a friendly wager on Sunday’s game.