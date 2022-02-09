VW Chamber sets “Cheers to 100 Years”

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce will celebrate “Cheers to 100 Years” on Wednesday, March 9, at Willow Bend Country Club.

Dress in your best black or white and join the Chamber on the black carpet as enjoy the smooth sounds provided by Van Wert Jazz. The evening will begin with a social hour from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with appetizers and a cash bar with event themed cocktails, followed by dinner and the awards program recognizing area businesses and individuals for their accomplishments and contributions to the Van Wert area.

Tickets are $50 per person, with corporate tables for eight (includes a complimentary bottle of wine) available for $400. To register for the event, click here.

Questions should be directed to the Chamber office at 419.238.4390 or chamber@vanwertchamber.com.