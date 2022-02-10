Lima man in standoff appears in Common Pleas Court

A Lima man who briefly held authorities at bay in Delphos was one of five people arraigned in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week.

Cedrick Davis, 52, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted aggravated arson, a third degree felony; domestic violence, a third degree felony; inducing panic, a felony of the fifth degree; vandalism, a fifth degree felony, and aggravated menacing, a first degree misdemeanor.

The charges are connected to a January 21 standoff with members of the Delphos Police Department and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. Davis allegedly threatened and assaulted a woman then refused to come out of a Skinner Street home. He was taken into custody a short time later.

His bond set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety and was ordered to have no contact with victim and follow terms of a civil protection order already in place. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, February 23.

Four other defendants were arraigned this past week.

Dustin Cooper, 37, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. March 2.

Brandon Martin, 39, of Delphos, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 10 a.m. March 2.

Ryan Homier, 41, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony; possession of LSD, also a fifth degree felony, and possession of drugs, a first degree misdemeanor. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. March 2.

Kenneth Potter, 43, of Cloverdale, pleaded not guilty to OVI, a fourth degree felony. He was freed on a surety bond and was ordered not to drive a motor vehicle without a valid license. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. March 2.

A Delphos man was sentenced on a drug charge.

Nathaniel Diltz, 38, was ordered to spend 12 months in prison for trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony. He was given credit for four days served and was ordered to pay court costs.

Three people changed their pleas this past week.

Josh Sargent, 40, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to two counts of domestic violence, both fourth degree felonies. The Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 2:30 p.m. Thursday, February 24.

Troy Miller, 58, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to vandalism, a fifth degree felony and two counts of OVI, both unclassified misdemeanors. The Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. March 9.

Crystal Robison, 34, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to two counts of domestic violence, both amended to first degree misdemeanors. Sentencing was scheduled 9 a.m. March 9.

Robison also admitted to violating her bond by having a positive drug test. She was released on a surety bond with pre-trial conference set for 9 a.m. February 9.

In a separate case, Lindsey Pavlides, 27, of Van Wert, admitted violating her bond and her intervention in lieu of conviction program by failing to report to probation and failing to complete her treatment program. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or commercial surety and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. March 9.

In addition to those hearings, two others requested more time to prepare their respective cases.

Jim Williams, 62, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 23.

Brandon Decker, 24, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and a pre-trial conference was set for 10 a.m. March 2.