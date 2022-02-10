Martha Joan Prichard

Martha Joan Prichard, 88, of Van Wert, passed away at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Vancrest of Delphos.

She was born on February 16, 1933, in Van Wert the daughter of Paul and Martha (Shaw) Denig, who both preceded her in death. She married Richard Prichard April 3, 1952, and he survives.

Other family members include her two children, Debbie (Dennis) Adamisin of Fort Wayne, and Jay (Amy) Prichard of Van Wert; a sister, Jane Murphy of Van Wert; six grandchildren, and ten great- grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Emily Adamisin.

Joan was a 1951 graduate of Van Wert High School and was a secretary at Van Wert National Bank for 20 years. She was a member of Van Wert Moose Lodge and the auxiliaries of the American Legion and V.F.W. Posts of Van Wert. She and Richard enjoyed spending time at their cottage on Lake Lavine in Michigan.

There will be no services at this time.

