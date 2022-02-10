Nominations sought by Peony Festival

The Peony Festival’s Flowers in Full Bloom committee is seeking nominees for 2022’s Flowers in Full Bloom.

The event is dedicated to recognizing the women in the community who have influenced, encouraged and uplifted all those who she has come in contact with.

All nominees must be at least 60 and a resident of Van Wert County.

Nomination forms are available at http://www.vwpeonyfestival.com/contact or by e-mailing Flowers In Full Bloom Chair Tara Goings at t_goings@hotmail.com.