Robert L. Sanderson

Robert LeRoy Sanderson, age 93, of Eaton, passed away at 8:22 a.m. Monday, January 31, 2022, at the Greenbriar Nursing Center in Eaton.

Robert L. Sanderson

He was born April 14, 1928, in Ada to the Rev. Frank W. and Freida (Willeke) Sanderson, who both preceded him in death. Robert was a retired teacher and administrator for 26 years at Grover Hills Schools, Lincolnview Local Schools and Vantage Vocational School. He married Beverly A. King on August 19, 1948. He and his wife owned Sandy’s Antiques for 22 years in Englewood, Florida and Shipshewana, Indiana. He was a member of the Englewood United Methodist Church, Englewood.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Beverly, who passed away December 29, 2013; sisters Alice (Barney) Laughrey and infant Dorothy; and brothers George “Howard” (Betty) Sanderson, Frank W. “Bill” Sanderson, Jr. and James (Terri) Sanderson.

He is survived by his son Stan (Karla) Sanderson of Eaton; a daughter, June (Shawn) Young of Van Wert; a brother, Dick (Doris) Sanderson of Perrysburg; sisters-in-law, Shirley Sharp of Oakwood, Linda (Jon) Mautz of McConnelsville, and Jean Sanderson Stager of Loveland; brother-in-law, Van (Teresa) Powell of Henderson, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Kami Cooper, Kara Young, Kacey Conner, Brent Osenga, Hollie Wolf, Kellie Curry and Scott Sanderson; 16 great-grandchildren, Joshua, Jared, Lukx, Quinn, Hazel, Everett, Cole, Skyler, Libby, Piper, Joey, Emma, Alex, Jordan, Jaxson and Marcus; great-great-grandson Hendrix, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be planned at a later date this spring at Ridge Cemetery, Van Wert.

Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family at www.gardfuneralhome.com.