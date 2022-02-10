Safety Council hears from guest speaker

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Ohio West Safety Council, a program presented by the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, held their monthly meeting on Wednesday February 9.

The featured speaker was Shanna Dunbar, a founder and owner of Workplace Health Inc. and her presentation was “The Four Reasons Why You Should Implement a Total Worker Health Approach at Your Workplace”.

The Ohio West Safety Council is sponsored by the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation and Eastman & Smith, LTD. Attorneys At Law.

The purpose of the Ohio West Safety Council is to provide industry leading best practices in safety training while providing networking and professional development opportunities.

If interested in learning more about the Ohio West Safety Council, visit https://www.vanwertchamber.com/ohio-west-safety-council/ or call the Chamber office at 419.238.4390.