YMCA donates to WCO Youth for Christ

Submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County and the West Central Ohio Youth for Christ, directed by Brad Petrie, collaborated to host a youth lock-in for Middle school students around the area on New Year’s Eve.

YMCA Program Director Corey Clifton presents a check to YFC Director Brad Petrie from their New Year’s Eve lock-in collaboration. Photo submitted

Youth for Christ is a multi-chapter community based organization that helps the youth in our area. They provide activities and events, as well as, youth guidance to help individuals’ ages 11-19 years old. It pursues young people who often feel overlooked, to help build relationships at pivotal moments in their young adult lives.

75 students were at the lock-in from all the different schools in the area. The students were able to enjoy an evening of fun and fellowship while their parents may have had an opportunity to go out and enjoy New Year’s Eve knowing their children were in a safe environment. They played games, went swimming, and had a movie going on in the middle of the night.

The YMCA was able to give $350 to the Youth for Christ organization.

Information about this and other programs available at the Van Wert YMCA can be found by calling 419.238.0443, by visiting www.vwymca.org or by e-mailing corey@vwymca.org for more information.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.