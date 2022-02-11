Area Agency on Agency 3 seeking help

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Area Agency on Aging 3 is recruiting new members for their Advisory Council and Board of Directors.

Potential members must reside in the Area Agency on Aging 3’s service area, which includes, Allen, Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Mercer, Putnam, and Van Wert counties. Minority and older individuals living in rural areas are encouraged to apply for a member position. There are several positions available for both the Advisory Council and Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors consists of 11 members, one from each of the seven counties and four who are considered at-large. Appointments are for three-year terms. The board directs the business of the agency and represents the employees and individuals. Area Agency on Agency 3 is looking for board members who serve and have a background in the hospital/health care setting, physicians, physician assistants, and accounting/banking. The Board of Directors meets at 9:30 a.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month.

The Advisory Council meets at 10 a.m. on the third Wednesday of every other month . They serve to represent lifestyles and cultures of each county Area Agency on Aging 3 serves and assists in meeting the needs of this area’s seniors. Each county in the service area is represented by four individuals. Area Agency on Aging 3 is looking for Advisory Council members who have experience serving seniors or experience in senior citizens organizations.

“If you follow our mission statement, ‘To provide life-span resources that inspire, educate, and empower older adults, persons with disabilities and family caregivers’ then we would like to hear from you,” Chief Executive Officers Jacqi Lucke said. “Our Advisory Council and Board of Directors provide invaluable insight to all areas our organization serves. We are guided by the belief that all individuals have the right to person-centered care in the setting of their choice and we strive to provide that with the help of our governing bodies.”

If interested in serving on the Board of Directors or Advisory Council, contact Steph Lane at 419.222.7723 ext. 215 or at slane@psa3.org. Applications are also available online at www.aaa3.org/about-us under the Board of Directors information.