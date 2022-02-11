Girls hoops: Crestview handles Lincolnview

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Crestview bolted out to a 10-point lead against Lincolnview and remained in control throughout the night, allowing the hot shooting Lady Knights to post a 65-42 win over their county rivals Thursday night.

All of Crestview’s first quarter points came from the floor and the Lady Knights led 19-9 at the end of the period, with Ellie Kline accounting for six of those points.

Crestview’s Laci McCoy drives through Lincolnview defenders Zadria King (32) and Makayla Jackman (5). Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“We got off to a great start in the game,” Crestview head coach Mark Gregory said. “I was very pleased with our effort and energy.”

Myia Etzler scored six points in the second quarter to help boost the lead to 34-17 by halftime. Kendall Bollenbacher was responsible for seven of Linconlview’s 17 points.

“Crestview is a really good squad,” Lincolnview head coach Kyle Williams said. “We struggled to guard for sure. We tried to mix things up but they scored the ball well.”

Lincolnview scored the first eight points of the third quarter, including back-to-back triples by Makayla Jackman to trim the deficit to 34-25 but from there, Crestview went on a 16-5 run to lead 51-30 at the end of the period. Laci McCoy muscled in nine of her game high 16 points in the quarter, while Lincolnview’s Emerson Walker put in five points.

“We fought back as we were down nine but couldn’t string together enough stops,” Williams said. “I am really proud of how the girls fought back. I thought everyone played extremely hard and I’m proud to coach this team.”

Crestview (17-4, 6-2 NWC) had three players in double figures. After McCoy, Etzler finished with 13 and 11 rebounds and Kline had 12 points, while Cali Gregory tallied nine points, including five in the fourth quarter.

I thought we did a great job on Gregory as Kendall and Ashlyn (Price) guarded her well,” Williams said.

“I was very pleased with our balance in the scoring column tonight,” Gregory said.

Bollenbacher led Lincolnview (7-14, 1-7 NWC) with 12 points and Jackman added 10.

Crestview finished with a commanding 29-12 rebounding advantage and the Lady Knights outshot Lincolnview 28-of-45 to 13-of-37.

Crestview will finish the regular season Monday at home against Holland Springfield and Lincolnview will begin tournament play against Pettisville in the Division IV sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bryan High School.

“I believe if we can sit down and get stops and rebounds on the defense end we can compete with anyone in tourney,” Williams said.

Box score

Crestview 19 15 17 14 – 65

Linconview 9 8 13 12 – 42

Crestview: Emily Greulach 2-1-6; Brynn Putman 4-0-8; Ellie Kline 6-0-12; Cali Gregory 4-1-9; Laci McCoy 6-3-16; Myia Etzler 6-1-13; Kennedy Crider 0-1-1

Lincolnview: Ashlyn Price 0-2-2; Makayla Jackman 3-2-10; Addysen Stevens 1-0-3; Kendall Bollenbacher 3-5-12; Emerson Walker 3-0-7; Carsyn Looser 1-1-3; Zadria King 2-1-5

JV: No game played