HS basketball scoreboard: February 11
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school basketball games played on Friday, February 14.
WBL
Ottawa-Glandorf 58 Defiance 47
Shawnee 91 Kenton 63
St. Marys Memorial 55 Bath 43
Wapakoneta 32 Celina 30
Van Wert 36 Elida 23
NWC
Bluffton 60 Allen East 56
Columbus Grove 49 Delphos Jefferson 44
Crestview 55 Lincolnview 39
Spencerville 71 Ada 43
GMC
Antwerp 66 Paulding 27
Hicksville 53 Fairview 27
Tinora 63 Edgerton 56
Wayne Trace 47 Ayersville 44
MAC
Coldwater 55 Minster 51
Delphos St. John’s 41 St. Henry 38
Marion Local 56 Parkway 34
New Bremen 54 New Knoxville 29
Versailles 52 Fort Recovery 42
PCL
Kalida 46 Continental 21
Non-conference
TRAC
Lima Sr. 56 Toledo Central Catholic 52
Non-conference
Lima Central Catholic 49 Ottoville 43
