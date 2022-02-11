HS basketball scoreboard: February 11

Here are final scores of area high school basketball games played on Friday, February 14.

WBL

Ottawa-Glandorf 58 Defiance 47

Shawnee 91 Kenton 63

St. Marys Memorial 55 Bath 43

Wapakoneta 32 Celina 30

Van Wert 36 Elida 23

NWC

Bluffton 60 Allen East 56

Columbus Grove 49 Delphos Jefferson 44

Crestview 55 Lincolnview 39

Spencerville 71 Ada 43

GMC

Antwerp 66 Paulding 27

Hicksville 53 Fairview 27

Tinora 63 Edgerton 56

Wayne Trace 47 Ayersville 44

MAC

Coldwater 55 Minster 51

Delphos St. John’s 41 St. Henry 38

Marion Local 56 Parkway 34

New Bremen 54 New Knoxville 29

Versailles 52 Fort Recovery 42

PCL

Kalida 46 Continental 21

Non-conference

TRAC

Lima Sr. 56 Toledo Central Catholic 52

Non-conference

Lima Central Catholic 49 Ottoville 43