Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022

HS basketball scoreboard: February 11

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school basketball games played on Friday, February 14.

WBL

Ottawa-Glandorf 58 Defiance 47
Shawnee 91 Kenton 63
St. Marys Memorial 55 Bath 43
Wapakoneta 32 Celina 30
Van Wert 36 Elida 23

NWC

Bluffton 60 Allen East 56
Columbus Grove 49 Delphos Jefferson 44
Crestview 55 Lincolnview 39
Spencerville 71 Ada 43

GMC

Antwerp 66 Paulding 27
Hicksville 53 Fairview 27
Tinora 63 Edgerton 56
Wayne Trace 47 Ayersville 44

MAC

Coldwater 55 Minster 51
Delphos St. John’s 41 St. Henry 38
Marion Local 56 Parkway 34
New Bremen 54 New Knoxville 29
Versailles 52 Fort Recovery 42

PCL

Kalida 46 Continental 21

Non-conference

TRAC

Lima Sr. 56 Toledo Central Catholic 52

Non-conference

Lima Central Catholic 49 Ottoville 43

POSTED: 02/11/22 at 10:58 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports